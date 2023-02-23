Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a two-credit welding course beginning in March.
Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW) TIG (WELD 1992/23S & CRN #25277) will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 13-April 6, from 4-7 p.m., in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, Room 107, 200 W. Washington St., in West Point.
This course provides the student with a technical understanding of gas tungsten arc welding, arc characteristics, and welding safety. It provides training to develop the skill necessary to make TIG fillet welds on mild steel, stainless, and aluminum thin gage material which does not include thick plate, pipe, or other structural shapes. If a student desires to practice on different types of material other than what is offered, material must be provided by the student.
Supplies needed are a helmet, welding cap, clear safety glasses, pliers, diagonal cutting pliers, welding coat, TIG gloves, and stainless-steel wire brush.
Cost of the class, with Vern Hood the instructor, is $256. Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.