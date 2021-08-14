Whitmarsh graduates from Wichita State University

Wichita State University
Nearly 2,175 degrees and certificates were awarded to more than 2,000 students at Wichita State University in spring 2021.
There were 1,521 students who earned their undergraduate degree and 652 who earned their graduate degree.
Dillon C. Whitmarsh of Arlington graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering.
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.
In spring 2021, 121 students graduated summa cum laude, 414 graduated magna cum laude, and 352 graduated cum laude.
