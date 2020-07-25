Wichita State University dean's honor roll

Wichita State University
Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,700 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for spring 2020.
To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
The following area students were named to the dean’s honor roll:
Arlington: Dillon C. Whitmarsh.
Wahoo: Elijah T. Vedral.
