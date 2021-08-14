Wichita State University dean's honor roll

Wichita State University
Jaidyn B. Spoon of Arlington was named to the dean’s honor roll for spring 2021 at Wichita State University.
To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
