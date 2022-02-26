 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wiese earns EducationQuest Scholarship

  • 0
Education News

Six Nebraska high school seniors have been selected to receive a $500 Financial Aid Program Scholarship from EducationQuest.

Hunter Wiese of Fremont, a senior from Logan View Public Schools, was one of the scholarship recipients.

The recipients were among more than 1,000 students who registered for the scholarship when attending one of EducationQuest’s virtual and in-person Financial Aid Programs in fall 2021. EducationQuest conducted 107 programs statewide between August and November to educate students and parents about the college financial aid application process.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Augustana University dean's list

Augustana University dean's list

Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, announced the students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academ…

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine - Melitopol: 'A complex, multi-pronged attack'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News