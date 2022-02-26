Wiese earns EducationQuest Scholarship

Six Nebraska high school seniors have been selected to receive a $500 Financial Aid Program Scholarship from EducationQuest.
Hunter Wiese of Fremont, a senior from Logan View Public Schools, was one of the scholarship recipients.
The recipients were among more than 1,000 students who registered for the scholarship when attending one of EducationQuest’s virtual and in-person Financial Aid Programs in fall 2021. EducationQuest conducted 107 programs statewide between August and November to educate students and parents about the college financial aid application process.