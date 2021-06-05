Williams earns STAR Scholarship

Hannah Williams, a recent graduate of North Bend Central High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter CT of North Bend. She is the daughter of Bruce and Amy Williams of Morse Bluff.

Her achievements include being a member of her high school’s two- time state champion basketball team and a state qualifier in track and FFA. She was also a member of National Honor Society, Science Club, Student Council, FFA and St. Peter’s Youth Group. Williams plans on attending the University of Nebraska Lincoln and study agri business.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, and loans. The P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them.

