Wobken seeks re-election to board of education

Logan View Public Schools
CHRIS BRISTOL, Fremont Tribune

Brandon T. Wobken of Hooper is re-election to the Logan View Public Schools Board of Education.

Wobken filed his candidate filing form on Monday with the Dodge County Clerk.

The primary election is set for May 10 and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

