Woman lauded for going extra mile as bus helper

For the last year, Denise Newlon has built good will with smiles, kind words and a pocket full of dog treats.

Newlon began working as a bus aide for Fremont Public Schools during the 2020-21 school year. She worked on routes that ran in the morning, around lunchtime and after school got out.

Her first shift involved helping students with special needs.

One of those students was Alyssa Christensen, who turns 13 on June 6 and will be an eighth-grader next fall.

Alyssa is often in the hospital, but goes to school about 50% of the school year, said her mom, Melanie Keyser-McLain.

Keyser-McLain, who gave up nursing about eight years ago, said her daughter was born with 2q chromosomal deletion syndrome. This means part of Alyssa’s second chromosome is missing. Mothers often miscarry when this occurs, while children born have a life expectancy of 3 to 5 years, Keyser-McLain said.

Alyssa is blind and has never walked or talked. She’s unable to hold up her head and has the functionality of a 3- to 6-month-old baby.

Because Alyssa is mute, most people don’t think to talk or interact with Alyssa, her mom said.

But Newlon is different.