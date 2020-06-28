Wright accepted into Rural Health Opportunities Program
Wright accepted into Rural Health Opportunities Program

Wayne State College

Olivia Wright of Fremont has been accepted into the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) at Wayne State College for pre-pharmacy.

In high school, Wright was student council president, dance team captain, assistant editor and editor in chief of the school paper, and was involved in Key Club, choir, Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society.

She is the daughter of Mark and Jennifer Wright.

RHOP encourages students from rural areas of Nebraska to return to rural settings after graduation to pursue their career.

A shortage of rural health practitioners in Nebraska prompted the educational institutions to implement the RHOP program in 1989.

Olivia Wright
