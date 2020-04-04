Writer: A look back at Depression Era folks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Back in 1990, Dorothy Mayer still vividly remembered the rough years of the Great Depression.

There was that winter—in the 1930s—when she and her husband had nothing but potatoes and tomatoes to eat.

And back in 1937, her husband worked 10-hour days for $1 a day.

Local residents like Mayer shared their Depression Era experiences for a Fremont Tribune article that ran on March 26, 1990—30 years ago.

Howard Clapper, who was 83 years old in 1990, knew how hard it was to make a living during the 1930s. Back then, he sold milk for 15 cents a gallon, peddled cucumbers—anything to make a dollar.

That was why—even decades later—Clapper and Mayer saved money and found it tough to throw things away. They and other senior citizens remembered too well a time when people had so little.

Mayer, who was 68 years old in 1990, grew up and got married during the Great Depression.

“When I was a child, we didn’t have much to eat,” she said. “We’d take a bucket and get milk from the Salvation Army.”

Some people brought food to her family. And one friend tossed live chickens off a train to a family member waiting nearby.