Writer: A look back at Depression Era folks

Back in 1990, Dorothy Mayer still vividly remembered the rough years of the Great Depression.
There was that winter—in the 1930s—when she and her husband had nothing but potatoes and tomatoes to eat.
And back in 1937, her husband worked 10-hour days for $1 a day.
Local residents like Mayer shared their Depression Era experiences for a Fremont Tribune article that ran on March 26, 1990—30 years ago.
Howard Clapper, who was 83 years old in 1990, knew how hard it was to make a living during the 1930s. Back then, he sold milk for 15 cents a gallon, peddled cucumbers—anything to make a dollar.
That was why—even decades later—Clapper and Mayer saved money and found it tough to throw things away. They and other senior citizens remembered too well a time when people had so little.
Mayer, who was 68 years old in 1990, grew up and got married during the Great Depression.
“When I was a child, we didn’t have much to eat,” she said. “We’d take a bucket and get milk from the Salvation Army.”
Some people brought food to her family. And one friend tossed live chickens off a train to a family member waiting nearby.
One winter, Mayer’s little brother stood in a line to get one of the wild rabbits the Salvation Army gave away to the poor. But the supply of rabbits ran out by the time he got to the head of the line. The disappointed boy broke down in tears.
Married life wasn’t much easier for Mayer.
One winter, her mother-in-law brought them potatoes and canned tomatoes.
“We mixed them and cooked them every way we could think of. That’s all we had to eat almost the whole winter and I can’t eat a tomato today,” she said.
Fremonter Mary Hansen, who was 75 in 1990, remembered eating beans.
“Once in a while, we’d get a little meat, but not very often,” she said.
Clapper recalled eating nothing but popcorn and milk one week during the Depression.
Before that, Clapper had worked for a farmer by the month. He made $40 a month in 1930, but by 1933 was earning only $25. Eventually, the farmer sold his farm and Clapper had to find other work.
Clapper and his wife rented an acreage in 1934. They had a couple of cows and sold milk for 15 cents a gallon.
But sometimes customers who promised to come and buy some milk never showed up and his product soured.
Drought was part of the Great Depression and Clapper recalled a farmer pumping water out of a sewer ditch for their garden, because it hadn’t rained all summer.
Clapper and his wife raised cucumbers and some sweet corn, but when harvest came he discovered worms in the corn.
He picked out the worms, carefully trimmed the ears of corn and took his crop to town.
“Every place I went, people would buy some,” he said. “They didn’t care if the ears were little.”
Back then, people took various jobs just to earn a little cash.
“My dad would go up to the (train) depot and watch all night for the carloads of coal to come in,” Mayer said. “When they came in he’d head to the unemployment office so he could unload a carload of coal.”
Mayer’s father earned $3 for unloading one large load of coal.
Hansen’s husband earned 3 cents for every brick he cleaned at the local junkyard. One time, he was paid to clear a path through the snow to a local cemetery.
“He did whatever he could to get a little money,” Hansen said.
Decades after the Great Depression, those who lived through it still felt the repercussions.
Even by 1990, Mayer said: “I hoard food out of fear of being without something to eat. My freezer is full of meat, but when I go to the store I’ll still pick up something.”
She also said something that might strike a chord with people in 2020.
“I have plenty of washing powders (detergent) and toilet paper,” she said.
Clapper was a saver, too.
“I never throw anything away,” said Clapper, who kept bread wrappers and paper sacks.
Several seniors thought younger people were wasteful.
“A lot of kids won’t eat leftovers,” Hansen said. “But I’ll eat something for two or three days to get rid of it. I don’t want to waste food.”
Mayer agreed.
“I never starved to death, but I know what it is to be hungry,” Mayer said. “And there are so many people in this world who don’t have it to eat.”
Mayer marveled at children who demanded designer clothes. She remembered wearing her mother’s over-sized coat and wrapping a tie around the middle, because it had no buttons.
“I bawled a lot because I had to wear old clothes to school,” she said.
The folks didn’t want to relive those times.
“Boy, those were tough days,” Hansen said. “But we all lived through it.”
