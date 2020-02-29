9-year-old elementary student aims for the stars despite double amputation

“It was really difficult, I struggled a lot with it,” Melanie said. “...I grew up in a day and age when amputees had a stigma. I was worried about what my kid would face and I knew I was directly responsible for that decision.”

Within 24 hours of Nathan’s amputation, the family was on their way back home. Melanie said she remembers Nathan pulling himself up in his soft cast and, within a week, he had already crawled out of the cast.

She said it was a shock initially to see her son without his legs, but the change soon grew on the family.

Melanie said she often sees Nathan running around on his “stumpies,” the term the family uses to refer to Nathan’s legs. She said he prefers it to using prosthetics because Nathan is beginning to grow out of the original pair he received in 2011.

“He does everything a normal 9-year-old would do, just without feet,” she said.

Nathan wants to play hockey and baseball. When he gets older, Nathan dreams of being an astronaut. Melanie said he’s already got the math and science down.

“Nate decided he is going to touch the moon someday,” she said. “I told him it would be hard and he said ‘Mom I look at the moon and I cry because I’m going to touch it someday.’”