9-year-old elementary student aims for the stars despite double amputation

Nathan Leetsch has always been an active kid.
The 9-year-old attending Bell Field Elementary School loves riding his bike, playing with Legos and watching his favorite Youtubers on the new phone he just got for Christmas.
Nathan’s got big dreams that won’t keep him grounded. Not even the fact that he has been a double-amputee since he was 1-year-old can hold him back.
Nathan was diagnosed with Fibular Hemimelia, a rare condition that left him missing his fibula bones, some toes and ankle joints in his legs. It isn’t a genetic condition, only around 1-in-900,000 children are diagnosed with the condition. Of those diagnosed, only 1-in-34,000 are missing bones in both legs.
After visiting numerous specialists, the Leetsch family found themselves in Shriners Healthcare for Children in Minneapolis. Melanie and her husband, Matthew, were left with a difficult decision; either attempt to go through a limb-lengthening process that would likely confine their son to a wheelchair during his childhood or proceed with amputation.
“The doctor told us that the best thing was amputation, because it would provide a better, more active lifestyle,” Melanie said. “After a lot of soul searching and researching, we decided amputation was the best thing for him.”
A day before Nathan’s first birthday, he was taken into surgery to amputate both legs.
“It was really difficult, I struggled a lot with it,” Melanie said. “...I grew up in a day and age when amputees had a stigma. I was worried about what my kid would face and I knew I was directly responsible for that decision.”
Within 24 hours of Nathan’s amputation, the family was on their way back home. Melanie said she remembers Nathan pulling himself up in his soft cast and, within a week, he had already crawled out of the cast.
She said it was a shock initially to see her son without his legs, but the change soon grew on the family.
Melanie said she often sees Nathan running around on his “stumpies,” the term the family uses to refer to Nathan’s legs. She said he prefers it to using prosthetics because Nathan is beginning to grow out of the original pair he received in 2011.
“He does everything a normal 9-year-old would do, just without feet,” she said.
Nathan wants to play hockey and baseball. When he gets older, Nathan dreams of being an astronaut. Melanie said he’s already got the math and science down.
“Nate decided he is going to touch the moon someday,” she said. “I told him it would be hard and he said ‘Mom I look at the moon and I cry because I’m going to touch it someday.’”
Nathan said exploring unknown planets and universes has always been interesting to him. He even hopes to attend Space Camp sometime in the future to get a head start on dream job.
“It’s just cool to discover different planets and universes,” he said.
Nathan’s mornings are largely similar to any other kids. Putting on his prosthetics has become second nature. The problem he’s running into now is the fact that he will soon outgrow his current prosthetic.
“We have to shake them off,” Melanie said.
Nathan will undergo his fifth surgery in April to correct the growth in his left leg. Melanie said the surgery is relatively minor and normal for children who have had their legs amputated.
He will go through at least three more surgeries in the future, including another one to correct his leg growth later in adolescence.
Melanie said he’s a pro at surgery now, but as he grows older he’s become more self-aware of what he’s going through.
“He’s becoming more aware of it now and it does scare him, so it’s getting more challenging that’s for sure,” she said.
Nathan said the moments before and after surgery are the most difficult part.
“Right before you just get scared and then you wake up and don’t know where you are,” he said.
Lucky for Nathan, Melanie said the family will probably hit up Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store on the way back home.
“He’s pretty spoiled for the first couple of days after surgery,” she said.
Nathan has maintained a positive mindset since his amputation, but there are always challenging times.
Sometimes, she said he gets mad at God for what happened.
“I tell him that’s all right. I tell him God made him this way because [he is] special,” Melanie said. “I go back to the fact that we’re all made differently. God knew Nathan can handle it.”
Life at school has been overwhelmingly positive for Nathan. Melanie said there have been brief issues in the past where kids have made comments, but she doesn’t get mad at them.
“Kids do that with things they aren’t knowledgeable about,” she said. “I think we’re blessed being in a small town.”
That’s where Nathan said the biggest challenge is for him. He’s always had plenty of friends, but being bullied because he’s different has always been challenging.
“I just kind of ignore it,” Nathan said.
Last Monday, Nathan was the recipient of the Blade 5K fundraiser, meaning he’ll get a new pair of running blades. They’ll come in sometime around October or November, meaning he’ll have plenty of time to prepare for the upcoming 5K.
“Him and his brother are already training on the elliptical at home,” Melanie said.
After it was announced that he would receive the blades, Nathan got his fair share of interviews from media outlets across the area. He said he’s still soaking in the fame and has his sights set on trying to get on The Ellen Show and meeting the Kansas City Chiefs next.
“He is super excited,” Melanie said. “He’s happy because he says he’s famous now.”
Matthew said his son has taught him so much, such as the importance of refusing to quit.
“He’s real persistent,” he said. “He will work until he gets it done. Nothing slows him down.”
There was one time in particular that both Matthew and Melanie remember vividly. It was the first time Nathan walked unassisted by himself. He was holding his dad’s hand when, all of a sudden, he let go and began running through a crowd watching fireworks at Christensen Field on July 4 in 2012.
“I had to go get him and try to hide that I was crying because I was so proud of him,” Matthew said.
The experience has brought the family closer together, even through all the peaks and valleys that accompanied it.
“This was the cross God gave us to bear,” Melanie said. “Nathan is dealing with some cosmetic things, but it’s not life ending. It’s just a way to live his life.”