York College dean's list
York College dean's list

York College

York College, York

Pell grant students: 52%

Students with federal loans: 77%

Cost to attend: $25,850

Price after financial aid: $15,471

6-year graduation rate: 49%

Median debt: $15,000

Began repayment in five years: 61%

Average earnings after 10 years: $39,000

York College

Kyla Gilstrap was recently named to the dean’s list at York College for her academic performance in the fall 2020 semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below “C” for the semester.

Gilstrap is an alumna of Logan View High School.

