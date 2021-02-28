York College dean's list

York College
Kyla Gilstrap was recently named to the dean’s list at York College for her academic performance in the fall 2020 semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below “C” for the semester.
Gilstrap is an alumna of Logan View High School.
