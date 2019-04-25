NORFOLK – Yutan students captured 41 medals, including 11 golds, to win the Class C team title Tuesday at the 2019 NSAA state journalism championships at Northeast Community College.
Yutan totaled 614 points in the sweepstakes standings to easily outdistance runner-up Scribner-Snyder (262 points) and Southern Valley, which finished third with 222. The Chieftains scored points in 21 of the 25 categories and added six silvers and eight bronze medals to their gold total.
Teams earn 20-18-16-14-12-10-8-6 points for top-eight finishes in each event.
“It was a special day for our journalism students,” said Yutan adviser Rod Henkel. “Scoring in so many categories demonstrates the overall abilities of our students. We have a talented group of students interested in various journalistic topics and they work hard.”
Tuesday’s championship marked the 11th time in the past 14 years that Yutan has finished either first or second in team standings at the state journalism championships. The Chieftains also won state championships in 2007, 2012 and 2014.
“We focus on learning the basics of journalism and exposing students to various aspects of producing newspapers, yearbooks and broadcasting projects,” Henkel said. “Doing well in contests is a reward for the students’ hard work, and hopefully lets them realize they have solid journalism skills. We realize a subjective contest like this is one person’s opinion on one given day, but the students still appreciate their accomplishments.”
Seniors Haley Herman and Taylor Arensberg and juniors Teagan Jacobs, Emily Fisher and Emma Lloyd paced the Yutan student journalists.
Arensberg won both Yearbook Theme Copy Writing and Newspaper Feature Writing among her five state medals, while Herman was the Newspaper Layout champion. They also teamed with Jacobs, Rachel Pohl, Hayley Tarumoto and Mya Hays to capture the In-Depth Coverage gold medal.
Jacobs teamed with Lloyd to win the Broadcast Sports category and with Pohl to capture gold in Broadcast News, while winning Yearbook Feature writing. Lloyd’s Info Graphic was judged as the best.
Fisher counted the Column Writing gold among her six medals, freshman Heidi Krajick won News Writing, and freshmen Brennan Jacobs and Kendyl Egr were gold medalists with their Broadcast Feature entry.
Jacobs totaled six medals, while Herman led the Chieftains with eight.
“Haley started winning state gold medals as a freshman and now finishes her high school career as our most-decorated journalist,” Henkel said. “She is the leader of our program and has become a well-rounded journalist.”
Yutan’s runner-up finishes came from Herman in Newspaper Feature Writing and Broadcast PSA, Krajicek in Newspaper Sports Feature, Lloyd in Yearbook Sports Feature, Brenden Leahy in Broadcast Feature and Herman, Lloyd and Tarumoto in Yearbook Theme Development.
The Chieftains' bronze medals were earned by Fisher in Editorial Writing and Broadcast Sports, Tarumoto in Entertainment Writing, Kira Embrey in Yearbook Theme Copy Writing, Brennan Jacobs in Info Graphics, Lloyd in Photo Illustration, Mya Hays and Krajicek in Broadcast News and Arensberg and Herman in Broadcast Feature.
“Our kids left Norfolk in a celebratory mood,” Henkel said. “Wednesday, it was back to work finishing our yearbook. They will be smiling while they work for a while though.”
Winning gold for Scribner-Snyder was Elissa Dames in Advertising and Broadcast Public Service Announcement while Christian Dames took gold in Entertainment Review Writing.
Elissa Dames added a second place finish in Info Graphic and third place in Newspaper Layout. Christian Dames added a bronze medal in Newspaper Column Writing.
Emily Lewin was third in Yearbook Feature Writing and finished sixth in Yearbook Theme Copy Writing.
Harley Baker was third and Caleb Noel seventh in Editorial Cartooning.
Scribner-Snyder finished 4-5-7 in In-depth Newspaper Coverage.
Cedar Bluffs' trio of Victoria Garcia, Piper Rasmussen and Jadyn Vacha finished third in Yearbook Theme Development.
Fremont High had three individuals place in the Class A event. Austin Knippelmeier placed fifth in Sports News Writing and Arianna Jacobson fifth in Sports Action Photography. Maycee Fagan was eighth in Advertising.
State Journalism Championship
Class C
Team Scores (Top 10): 1, Yutan 614. 2, Scribner-Snyder 262. 3, Southern Valley 222. 4, Doniphan-Trumbull 194. 5, Sandy Creek 170. 6, Thayer Central 166. 7, Wood River 156. 8, Harvard 152. 9, Dorchester 128. 10, Cambridge 116. 18, Cedar Bluffs 16.
Yutan, Scribner-Snyder and Cedar Bluffs finishers
Advertising – 1. Elissa Dames, S-S; 4. Faith Riggle, S-S; 7. Kendyl Egr, Y. Column Writing – 1. Emily Fisher, Y; 3. Christian Dames, S-S. Editorial Cartooning - 3. Harley Baker, S-S; 7. Caleb Noel, S-S. Editorial Writing – 3. Emily Fisher, Y, 6. Haley Herman, Y. Entertainment Writing – 1. Christian Dames, S-S; 3. Hayley Tarumoto, Y. 4. Kira Embrey, Y. Headline Writing – 4. Kaden Hufstedler, Y. Newspaper Feature Writing – 1. Taylor Arensberg, Y; 2. Haley Herman, Y. Newspaper News Writing – 1. Heidi Krajicek, Y. Newspaper Sports Feature Writing – 2. Heidi Krajicek, Y; 6. Mya Hays, Y; 7. Brenden Leahy. Yearbook Feature Writing – 1. Teagan Jacobs, Y; 3. Emily Lewin, S-S; 5. Brenden Leahy, Y; 8. Rachel Pohl, Y. Yearbook Sports Feature Writing – 2. Emma Lloyd, Y; 5. Teagan Jacobs, Y; 6. Johanna Vandenack, Y. Yearbook Theme Copy Writing – 1. Taylor Arensberg, Y; 3. Kira Embrey, Y; 6. Emily Lewin, S-S. Info Graphic – 1. Emma Lloyd, Y; 2. Elissa Dames, S-S. 3. Brennan Jacobs, Y; 8. Laythen Streit, S-S. In-Depth Newspaper Coverage – 1. Taylor Arensberg, Mya Hays, Haley Herman, Teagan Jacobs, Rachel Pohl, Hayley Tarumoto, Y; 4. Christian Dames, Caleb Noel, Emily Lewin, Laythen Streit, Elissa Dames, Harley Baker, Y; 5. Christian Dames, Elissa Dames, Y; 7. Christian Dames, Ronee Fritcher, Laythen Streit, Samantha Stadt; 8. Emily Fisher, Haley Herman, Teagan Jacobs, Emma Lloyd, Rachel Pohl, Hayley Tarumoto, Y. Newspaper Layout – 1. Haley Herman, Y; 3. Elissa Dames, S-S; 6. Emily Fisher, Y; 7. Christian Dames, S-S. Photo Illustration – 3. Emma Lloyd, Y; 8. Nia Meyer, S-S. News/Feature Photography – 6. Emily Fisher, Y. Yearbook Layout - 7. Kaylin Niewohner, S-S. Yearbook Theme Development – 2. Haley Herman, Hayley Tarumoto, Emma Lloyd, Y; 3. Victoria Garcia, Piper Rasmussen, Jadyn Vacha, CB; 4. Montanna Garule, Emily Lewin, Madison Brainard, S-S. Broadcast News Story – 1. Teagan Jacobs, Rachel Pohl, Y; 3. Mya Hays, Heidi Krajicek, Y; 4. Taylor Arensberg, Lily Moroschak, Y. Broadcast Sports Story – 1. Emma Lloyd, Teagan Jacobs, Y; 3. Emily Fisher, Y; 5. Sydney Wolfgram, S-S. Broadcast Feature Story – 1. Kendyl Egr, Brennan Jacobs, Y; 2. Brenden Leahy, Y; 3. Taylor Arensberg, Haley Herman, Y. Broadcast PSA – 1. Elissa Dames, S-S; 2. Haley Herman, Y; 7. Hayley Tarumoto, Y; 8. Heidi Krajicek, Mya Hays, Y.
Class A
Team Scores (Top 10): 1, Westside 446. 2, Papillion-La Vista 316. 3, Omaha Marian 234. 4, Millard West 222. 5, Millard South 168. 6, Gretna 156. 7, Papillion-La Vista South 156. 8, Millard North 142. 9, Omaha Bryan 82. 10, North Platte 76. 20, Fremont 30.
Fremont Finishers
Advertising - 8, Maycee Fagan. Sports News Writing - 5. Austin Knippelmeier. Sports Action Photography - 5, Arianna Jacobson.