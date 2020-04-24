Yutan journalism staff captures NSAA Class C state championship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Seven seniors and 10 event winners led the Yutan journalism staff to the 2020 Class C state championship, which was announced by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Wednesday.

Yutan had 43 medal-winning entries and accumulated 628 points to easily outdistance runner-up Southern Valley, which totaled 336 points with 23 medalists. Scribner-Snyder (228) and Doniphan-Trumbull (210) finished third and fourth, respectively.

Students submitted entries from their classroom work and judges from across the country rated the top eight in each of 25 categories. Because of the COVID-19 situation, all places were based on those entries instead of students actually competing on-site in 13 of the categories. Places 1-8 score 20-18-16-14-12-10-8-6 points, respectively.

Yutan’s second straight state title marked the 12th time in the last 15 years the school’s program has been state champion or runner-up.

“Our kids were excited about the results,” said Yutan journalism adviser Rod Henkel. “The staff members work hard and spend hours outside of the classroom working on journalism projects so it’s nice to see their efforts rewarded. We talk about this contest being the opinion of one person on one day, but with our current situation, it was nice to see the students experience something positive.”