Yutan student named School of Music Scholar at Augustana University

Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has announced that Aidan Boone of Yutan has earned a scholarship through the School of Music for Academic Year 2021-22 - designed to recognize students’ musical talents, their ability to contribute to excellence in AU ensembles and help make an Augustana education more affordable.

Four School of Music Scholarships are available through Augustana including, the Pro Musica Scholarship, All-State Music Scholarship, Ensemble Scholarship and Marching Band Scholarship.

The Pro Musica Scholarship is the School of Music’s most competitive award. Any student is eligible for this scholarship regardless of their chosen major following the completion of an application and audition. Successful awardees selected by the faculty of the School of Music have typically been a principal/section leader in their high school ensemble and have had multiple years of private instruction.

The All-State Music Scholarship is available to any student who earned an All-State honor in their respective state - those who have made an All-State ensemble in band, orchestra, choir or jazz band during any point in their high school career.

The Ensemble Scholarship is awarded to students in recognition of their musical talent and commitment to participate in one of Augustana's primary musical ensembles. Students are selected based on audition.

The Marching Band Scholarship is available to any incoming student who commits their participation in the Augustana Viking Marching Band.

Students who are awarded a School of Music scholarships are required to participate in a musical ensemble and private lessons. Ensemble and lesson requirements vary by scholarship award.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.