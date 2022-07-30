Zaralynn Lyons named to Spring 2022 Dean's List

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Coe College is recognizing its highest performing students as members of the Dean’s List, including Zaralynn Lyons, who is currently among this elite group.

Lyons, of Snyder, Nebraska, has been named to the prestigious Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Coe in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Past members of Coe’s Dean’s List have gone on to illustrious careers in both the private and public sectors.

The college recognized only 116 students for the Spring 2022 Term. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term and rank in the top 10% of the student body.

“To acknowledge these students is an honor,” said Coe President David Hayes ‘93. “They represent a group that is rising to the challenge of the rigor and experiences Coe presents, and in turn, preparing themselves to continue to excel throughout their careers and lives.”

Coe College, located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, offers superb academics and exciting cocurricular activities in a thriving urban setting that promotes student growth and success. The college is the #10 private college for internships and has the #20 alumni network among private colleges in the nation according to The Princeton Review. It is consistently ranked as a top college by national publications and offers more than 60 areas of study for its 1,400 students. Post-graduation, nearly 100 percent of reporting graduates are employed or in grad school within nine months.