Zoom workshop to provide Medicare information

During this workshop, Loftis will discuss the different parts of the Medicare program, costs, eligibility and more.

The program will include time for questions and answers, because any insurance-related program — especially one as individualized as Medicare—can leave people with questions.

Lofts said she works for the educational Nebraska Extension she can’t and won’t try to sell anything to meeting attendees.

“Anyone is welcome to attend no matter what county or community you live in,” Loftis said. “Bring along a friend, spouse or neighbor and any mail you’ve received that might be helpful to explain your questions.”

Loftis also told the Tribune that she encourages adult children to join their parents on this webinar so they feel more comfortable about the information and technology.

“It’s really easy to get on a Zoom program and we’ll email you instructions on how to join the meeting,” she said.

Those interested in attending should call the Nebraska Extension office in Burt County at 402-374-2929 to pre-register with their name and email address so a Zoom invitation can be sent to them.

Loftis hopes to offer the program on Sept. 24 at the Nebraska Extension office in Fremont.

