Zoom workshop to provide Medicare information

Mary Loftis knows turning 65 can create questions for folks wondering about insurance and Medicare.
So she’s provided information at workshops.
Now—because of the COVID-19 pandemic—she will provide a free program, “New to Medicare,” via Zoom. This is a free app which can be accessed on a Smart phone, tablet or computer.
The program will start at 7 p.m. May 21.
Loftis is a Nebraska Extension associate and a Nebraska State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselor.
The SHIP Program, which is part of the Nebraska Department of Insurance, provides unbiased information to assist individuals as they reach this point in their lives, Loftis said.
Loftis said those turning 65 may have questions such as:
- “If I’m still working and have insurance do I need to enroll in Medicare?”
- “What’s with all this mail I’m getting now?”
- “What about Social Security?”
- “What is my full retirement age?”
“These are very important questions and you don’t want to pay more than you need to or end up with a penalty for not enrolling in a timely manner,” Loftis said in a prepared statement. “If you are turning 65 in 2020 and/or are considering going off an employer’s insurance plan in the near future this ‘New to Medicare’ program is designed for you.”
During this workshop, Loftis will discuss the different parts of the Medicare program, costs, eligibility and more.
The program will include time for questions and answers, because any insurance-related program — especially one as individualized as Medicare—can leave people with questions.
Lofts said she works for the educational Nebraska Extension she can’t and won’t try to sell anything to meeting attendees.
“Anyone is welcome to attend no matter what county or community you live in,” Loftis said. “Bring along a friend, spouse or neighbor and any mail you’ve received that might be helpful to explain your questions.”
Loftis also told the Tribune that she encourages adult children to join their parents on this webinar so they feel more comfortable about the information and technology.
“It’s really easy to get on a Zoom program and we’ll email you instructions on how to join the meeting,” she said.
Those interested in attending should call the Nebraska Extension office in Burt County at 402-374-2929 to pre-register with their name and email address so a Zoom invitation can be sent to them.
Loftis hopes to offer the program on Sept. 24 at the Nebraska Extension office in Fremont.
