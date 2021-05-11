Educational workshop on Medicare in Blair set for later this month

The Nebraska Department of Insurance's State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) will host an educational workshop for those new to Medicare in Blair later this month.

The program, which will take place at 7 p.m. on May 27 at the Blair Public Library, will go over different parts of the Medicare program, costs, eligibility and other aspects.

"Everybody is getting so much stuff in the mail: 'This is your time to apply, there could be penalties,'" said Mary Loftis, Nebraska Extension associate and SHIP counselor. "There are a lot of scare tactics out there."

Attendees from all communities are welcome to join the event, which is free and open to the public. Participants are asked to wear masks and will be socially distanced throughout the program.

Loftis said the program is aimed toward people who are turning 65 in 2021 and/or are considering going off an employer's insurance plan in the near future.

"I'd say the biggest benefit to this program is relief that it isn't as scary as it looks," she said. "After they get through it, quite often this just saves me time in counseling them one on one later."

The program will also allow for a question and answer period after the workshop, Loftis said.