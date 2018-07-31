A local educator talked about the need to help older teens who don’t speak English, when Ronnie Green, University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor, came to Fremont on Tuesday.
The chancellor was in town as part of a trip to approximately 25 communities in the state. Green was sharing UNL enrollment figures and learning about what’s happening in these communities.
During a Greater Fremont Development Council gathering, Mark Shepard, superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, talked about needs and possible programs.
Shepard said one of the biggest challenges involves helping older, non-English-speaking students.
“We’re looking for any help we can get in dealing with 17- to 19-year-olds who come from outside this country, who do not have English as a first language, who maybe haven’t attended formal education since third, fourth or fifth grade,” he said.
That means these teens have no high school credits.
But the current model the state and country embraces is a high school education.
“I’m not sure it’s realistic,” he said.
Shepard believes there must be another mechanism that would allow these students to be involved in a career-type exploration and preparation that would include cultural and English education.
He said about 35 students fall into this category each year.
“It’s significant,” he said. “And when you look at a dropout or a graduation rate – if they attend one day, they’re in our number. So we’ll have students who will come to us and they’ll be here two weeks and then we don’t hear from them again.
“We have other students, who come to us and they’re here for two years, but their primary focus is learning English. And yet what the state says is that we need to have them in an algebra class and a science class and all the various core areas to be able to graduate from high school.”
But if these older students don’t have any high school credits that’s probably not going to happen.
“We’re working on that,” he said. “We continue to dialogue with Metro Community College to see if there’s another process.”
Shepard would like to see if there’s a way to create something like an academy that would not have high school graduation as the goal, but would have a workforce certification as the goal along with cultural and other skills.
Gerry Clark, GFDC executive director, also spoke of experiences his wife had when she was an English as a Second Language teacher in Cuming County.
She talked about having 18- or 19-year-old students, who didn’t know English, and were “starting from scratch.”
“It’s a real difficult situation to drop into high school education and start from scratch,” Clark said. “It was heart-wrenching to see those kids just dive into the workforce without any help or guidance. I suspect that happens more often than not.”
When communities are striving to find workers, Clark believes what Shepard mentioned is a critical need.
In other areas of education, Shepard talked about the need for automation education, an area to be explored during the next couple of years – especially with the incoming Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry operation.
“I’ve talked with some industry leaders in the Omaha metro area who have said ‘nobody’s really doing that and we need that desperately,’” Shepard said.
He mentioned one who had an opening, but no applicants for a more than $100,000 position in automation.
Community leaders talked about the need of more housing, meeting the daycare needs and the role of the Fremont Area Community Foundation.
Green planned to go to Arlington and Blair after leaving Fremont.