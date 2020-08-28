Effort aims to remember those lost to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 380 Nebraskans have died of COVID-19, but beyond basic demographics, the public doesn’t know who they were — their work, their passions, how they will be remembered.

A crowdsourcing effort launched this week by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism’s Roper Lab aims to put stories to the statistics.

“These people are mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, friends, neighbors, members of our community. And we know so little about them,” student journalist Will Bauer wrote in introducing the project. “In any other time, we would have memorials to the dead. What we’re attempting to do is to fix that. We want to help Nebraska remember those lost to COVID-19. And we need your help.”

The center has created a form enabling friends and loved ones to voluntarily share the names and other information of victims of the novel coronavirus. The students, under faculty guidance, will correlate information from the forms with publicly available material, including obituaries and news reports.

The effort is entirely voluntary and the student journalists will work to verify what’s submitted. The students and other journalists will look for stories in the data. To participate, visit: roperdatalab.github.io/blog/2020/06/24/remembering-nebraskans-covid19/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0