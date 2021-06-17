Eight citations issued during Click It or Ticket

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office raised awareness about seat belt safety to area residents during its annual Click It or Ticket high-visibility seat belt enforcement campaign, held May 24 through June 6.

During the campaign, law enforcement officers wrote a total of eight citations for seat belt violations.

The campaign, which coincided with the Memorial Day holiday, was twofold: to combine increased enforcement and a zero-tolerance policy, with effective communication to road users on the importance of seat belt use. On May 24, the campaign commenced with Border to Border, a one-day, 4-hour national seat belt awareness event coordinated by participating state highway safety offices and their respective law enforcement liaisons.

“This year’s Click It or Ticket campaign was a real success,” said Sheriff Steve Hespen. “Through our enforcement efforts, we believe we helped keep community members safe and reminded drivers of the importance of buckling up. Issuing tickets was not our goal, but it was a way to remind people of the importance of such a simple action.”