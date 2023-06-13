Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections Tuesday in Washington County. Tuesday’s inspections were performed on a roving basis around Washington County.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 18 vehicle inspections. Troopers discovered 52 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. Troopers placed eight vehicles out of service (not allowed to return to the road). Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. Two drivers were placed out of service.

The surprise inspections focus on commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass-through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.

The MAPS Team is funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels, and permits associated with commercial vehicles. The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division.