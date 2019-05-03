{{featured_button_text}}
Eagles 200 Aerie will be having a vote for a new Aerie present for June 2019 to May 2020.

Aerie members may cast their vote by ballot from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Fremont Eagles Club. Nominees for president are Ray Obermiller and Leonard Nielsen.

