Eagles 200 Aerie will be having a vote for a new Aerie present for June 2019 to May 2020.
Aerie members may cast their vote by ballot from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Fremont Eagles Club. Nominees for president are Ray Obermiller and Leonard Nielsen.
