ELECTION: Former Nebraska First Lady Sally Ganem wins Fremont City Council seat

Former Nebraska First Lady Sally Ganem will fill the Ward 4 seat of the Fremont City Council after winning the election Tuesday night.
“I’m very honored that I was elected and am excited about it,” she said. “I know I’ll work very hard to serve Fremont and certainly represent Ward 4 because I want people to be proud of what I’m doing to represent them.”
As of Nov. 4, Ganem received 1,864 votes, or about 64.7% of the total vote. Her opponent, Janet Larsen, received 1,008 votes. A total of 17,110 votes had been counted by the Dodge County Election Commissioner.
Larsen said she wanted to thank all of her supporters and gave her congratulations to Ganem for her win.
“She was a tough opponent,” she said. “I think Fremont is in good hands with Sally. I think it’s going to be an exciting couple years.”
The Ward 4 seat was previously occupied by Councilmember Matt Bechtel, who was elected at the age of 22 in 2016. He announced last December that he would not run again in 2020.
Ganem previously worked with the Fremont Public Schools for more than 20 years, having had the position of principal at Howard Elementary School. She served as Nebraska’s First Lady from 2005 to 2015 when her husband, Dave Heineman, was Nebraska’s governor.
Additionally, Ganem has been a board member for Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Low Income Ministries, now LifeHouse, and is currently on the Uniquely Yours Stability Support board of directors.
Now a Fremont city councilmember, Ganem said she will aim to bring camaraderie between other councilmembers.
“I certainly would push for study groups between sessions that we can work our questions out and have answers to the questions that we have, rather than just start at a board meeting, from my observation,” she said. “Because it seems that there’s some lack of communications and I hope that maybe I can help bridge some of that gap too.”
Overall, Ganem said she wants to make sure she brings the concerns of her constituents to the council.
“I’m just very honored for the votes from my area,” she said, “and I will work very hard for Fremont citizens in Ward 4.”
