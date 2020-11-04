ELECTION UPDATE: Dev Sookram wins Ward 2 seat from Susan Jacobus

Fremont City Council candidate Dev Sookram has won the election for the Ward 2 seat, currently held by Susan Jacobus.

"I know we're happy about the win, of course," Sookram said. "It's probably a good time for a little healing for Fremont, and maybe we can sit down and work things out. It was definitely a race I figured it would be, a tight race."

Sookram received 52.4% of the vote with 1,189 votes, while Jacobus received 1,075 votes as of Nov. 4. A total of 17,110 votes had been counted by the Dodge County Election Commissioner.

Jacobus has held the seat since 2017, having previously won against Sookram in 2016 with 51.33% of the vote, just 72 votes more than Sookram's 1,028 votes.

"I truly appreciate all the support I have received over the last four years, from many individuals both in and out of Fremont," Jacobus wrote in a Facebook post. "It is my hope that all of you who have concerns and issues have a voice to speak up for you at city level."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sookram has been with the Fremont Planning Commission for 11 years, having served as chairman for the last nine years. He is also a service manager at Johnson's Cycle and Auto.