ELECTION UPDATE: Dev Sookram wins Ward 2 seat from Susan Jacobus

Fremont City Council candidate Dev Sookram has won the election for the Ward 2 seat, currently held by Susan Jacobus.
"I know we're happy about the win, of course," Sookram said. "It's probably a good time for a little healing for Fremont, and maybe we can sit down and work things out. It was definitely a race I figured it would be, a tight race."
Sookram received 52.4% of the vote with 1,189 votes, while Jacobus received 1,075 votes as of Nov. 4. A total of 17,110 votes had been counted by the Dodge County Election Commissioner.
Jacobus has held the seat since 2017, having previously won against Sookram in 2016 with 51.33% of the vote, just 72 votes more than Sookram's 1,028 votes.
"I truly appreciate all the support I have received over the last four years, from many individuals both in and out of Fremont," Jacobus wrote in a Facebook post. "It is my hope that all of you who have concerns and issues have a voice to speak up for you at city level."
Sookram has been with the Fremont Planning Commission for 11 years, having served as chairman for the last nine years. He is also a service manager at Johnson's Cycle and Auto.
Sookram said as a city councilmember, he's hoping to bring more understanding with the city's comprehensive plan and unified development code.
"I think that would be helpful for a lot of constituents to know how those work," he said. "And this is our second go at it, so hopefully we can get the UDC to stay alongside the comp plan."
Additionally, Sookram said he wants to see more consistency with the city's government.
"That's what I think hurt over the last 10 years, is going through so many planning directors and not being able to stay consistent," he said. "And I think that didn't help anything, for sure."
Overall, Sookram said he was glad that he ran a clean campaign for the council seat.
"I didn't want to get into a smearing one or a bashing one. I think people are far tired of that," he said. "I want to bring some unity to the council if I can, and I think it's better for Fremont to be moving in a positive direction than a divisive one."
