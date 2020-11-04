ELECTION UPDATE: Gibson fills Ward 1 seat vacated by McClain

In the vote to fill the Ward 1 seat of the Fremont City Council, candidate Vern Gibson ended up winning Tuesday night, the third new councilmember elected.
"We're going to have a good time on the city council," he said. "I think it's going to be fantastic, and we'll do our best to keep this city moving. I'm very happy about it."
Gibson ended up with 1,637 votes, or 52.6% of the total vote, as of Nov. 4. His opponent, Paul Von Behren, had 1,464 votes. A total of 17,110 votes had been counted by the Dodge County Election Commissioner.
In a concession statement, Von Behren said he wished Gibson the best and that he would support him in whatever way he could.
"We did the work. We put in the time and effort," he said. "Meeting the people of Ward 1 was one of the most rewarding things I could have done. Now they have made their decision and that's what elections are about."
Current Ward 1 City Councilmember Linda McClain announced last January that she would not run for re-election after holding the seat since November 2017.
Gibson, an Army veteran, worked in airlines for 30 years before becoming a licensed funeral director in 2000. He works for Dugan Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services and is active in Kiwanis International and the Fremont Cosmopolitan Club.
With his campaign, Gibson said he was proud of his campaign and called to congratulate Von Behren Wednesday morning.
"We're both very interested in the city of Fremont, and he congratulated me and thanked me and said he'd put his support behind me," he said. "So I'm very happy about it."
As a new councilmember, Gibson said he wants to focus on not only transparency to the public, but within the council itself.
"There seems to be a little disconnect, and I'm going to try to see if we can't smooth that out a little bit, even if we have to have study sessions or subcommittees or something prior to the regular council meetings to iron out some of the issues so that we can vote on them so the meetings don't last so long," he said.
Gibson said he wants the public to be more involved with the council, as well as more harmony between the city councilmembers.
"We've got a new mayor coming in, and I talked to both Sally [Ganem] and Dev [Sookram], and they're very happy that they won their positions, and we're moving on," he said. "I'm proud of Fremont, and I think we can make the city council back to the reputation that it's had."
