ELECTION UPDATE: Gibson fills Ward 1 seat vacated by McClain

With his campaign, Gibson said he was proud of his campaign and called to congratulate Von Behren Wednesday morning.

"We're both very interested in the city of Fremont, and he congratulated me and thanked me and said he'd put his support behind me," he said. "So I'm very happy about it."

As a new councilmember, Gibson said he wants to focus on not only transparency to the public, but within the council itself.

"There seems to be a little disconnect, and I'm going to try to see if we can't smooth that out a little bit, even if we have to have study sessions or subcommittees or something prior to the regular council meetings to iron out some of the issues so that we can vote on them so the meetings don't last so long," he said.

Gibson said he wants the public to be more involved with the council, as well as more harmony between the city councilmembers.

"We've got a new mayor coming in, and I talked to both Sally [Ganem] and Dev [Sookram], and they're very happy that they won their positions, and we're moving on," he said. "I'm proud of Fremont, and I think we can make the city council back to the reputation that it's had."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0