Elections are officially underway for the Dodge-Sarpy/Douglas County Farm Service Agency County Committee, the agency announced in a press release on Monday.
County committee members “provide a link between the agricultural community and the United States Department of Agriculture,” the press release states.
Members of the county committee are farmers and ranchers who are elected to help the Farm Services Agency, which is under the direction of the Department of Agriculture, to deliver programs at the local level.
“The county committee member gives direction to the (Farm Services Agency) office staff and also the manager on farm programs and in difficult situations,” said Bryan Ralston, executive director for the Dodge-Sarpy/Douglas County Farm Service Agency. “If there’s a farmer that has an issue with a program, the county committee is there to meet with the farmer, and that’s where you get actual hands-on people dealing with farmers if they have an issue.”
The county committee is a “sounding board” that can act as a liaison between the farmers and the agency.
The election officially began on Nov. 5, when ballots were mailed to the eligible voters in Local Administrative Area (LAA) 3, which consists of 989 eligible voters in Dodge County and 724 eligible voters in the Omaha LAA 3 region.
The LAA 3 in Dodge County consists of Union, Cotterell, Platte and Elkhorn Townships.
To be an eligible voter, farmers and ranchers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program, Ralston said.
The deadline to return the ballots is Dec. 3. Any eligible voter who did not receive a ballot can get one at the county FSA office, which, in Dodge County, is located at 2450 Business Park Drive in Fremont.
Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than the Dec. 3 deadline.
This year’s election features one candidate running unopposed in Dodge County: Rhet Mehaffey is on the ballot seeking re-election to what would be his last three-year term. He is a North Bend native who produces corn, soybeans and livestock. Voters also may write in candidates.
Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2019. More information on county committees can be found at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections or at the county FSA office.
Ralston said some of the big issues facing Dodge County farmers are declining grain prices, as well as the roll out of the federal government’s tariff assistance program, which is meant to help farmers offset the costs associated with the effects of the ongoing tariff and trade tensions that have impacted the agricultural community.