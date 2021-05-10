Elevator outage extended at Fremont Municipal Building

The Fremont Municipal Building elevator outage has been extended until Friday, May 14.

There will not be elevator service for the Utility and Infrastructure Board or the City Council meetings on Tuesday, May 11.

The Utility and Infrastructure Board will be available to the public via Zoom. The City Council meeting will be live streamed on the City’s YouTube channel and will also be available via Zoom. Links to both meetings can be found on the City’s website.

The Building, Inspections, and Planning Departments will remain on the first floor. Payments of all types are being accepted on the first floor at the Customer Service Department.

The Parks and Recreation Department and the City Clerk’s office remain on the second floor. The Clerk’s office issues occupancy licenses, pet licenses, and other various licenses. Call 402-727-2630 if you need assistance and are unable to utilize the stairway.

The City of Fremont appreciates the continued patience of the public during the elevator construction project. The project is expected to be complete by the end of May 2021.

