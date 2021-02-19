Elevator project delayed again, expected to be completed by May

Work to upgrade the elevator to meet current ADA standards at the Fremont Municipal Building is no longer expected to be completed by the end of February.
The project, which was initially expected to be completed by the end of November, is now expected to be completed sometime in May, according to Lottie Mitchell, executive assistant and grants coordinator for the City of Fremont.
“We’ve been under construction for several months,” she said. “We have run into supply chain issues related to COVID-19, like a lot of other construction projects.”
Now, the elevator is expected to arrive on Feb. 24, which will prompt a two-month closure of the building’s third floor for construction, according to Mitchell.
“What is going to happen is that there are going to be some walls being moved up on the third floor to provide for ADA accessibility and more mobility up there on that floor,” she said.
The current elevator at the Fremont Municipal Building is too narrow to fit under ADA compliance. The upgrades will allow for a wider opening to the elevator, as well as easier access to the building and parking.
The project is funded in part by a $450,000 Community Development Block Grant. The total cost of the project is estimated at $916,821.
During the two-month construction process, departments currently located on the third floor will be moved down to the first floor.
Walk-in payments typically made to the Accounting Department on the third floor will now be made at the Customer Service desk on the first floor.
Mitchell said she does not expect any services to be disrupted during the construction period.
“We’re going to close early Friday afternoon to make the transition to the first floor, but otherwise all services will be fully functioning,” she said.
To this point, demolition and reconstruction have already been completed for the project. Mitchell said the next step is to set up the elevator doors, which must be completed before drywall and flooring can be installed.
“We can’t move forward, because otherwise, we’re just going to have to redo it,” Mitchell said. “The next critical component is the elevator itself, so everything has just been on hold until that can arrive.”
Once the elevator arrives, Mitchell said work will begin to move forward quickly.
“As soon as those elevator doors are set we’re going to start seeing a lot of action and activity,” she said. “We’ll be able to finish it and get everything buttoned up.”