Elevator project delayed again, expected to be completed by May

During the two-month construction process, departments currently located on the third floor will be moved down to the first floor.

Walk-in payments typically made to the Accounting Department on the third floor will now be made at the Customer Service desk on the first floor.

Mitchell said she does not expect any services to be disrupted during the construction period.

“We’re going to close early Friday afternoon to make the transition to the first floor, but otherwise all services will be fully functioning,” she said.

To this point, demolition and reconstruction have already been completed for the project. Mitchell said the next step is to set up the elevator doors, which must be completed before drywall and flooring can be installed.

“We can’t move forward, because otherwise, we’re just going to have to redo it,” Mitchell said. “The next critical component is the elevator itself, so everything has just been on hold until that can arrive.”

Once the elevator arrives, Mitchell said work will begin to move forward quickly.