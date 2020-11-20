Elevator renovations at Fremont Municipal Building to be completed in February following delays

Work to upgrade the elevator to current ADA standards at the Fremont Municipal Building is expected to be completed by February.

The project was expected to be completed by November, but delays in receiving supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the original timeline, according to Lottie Mitchell, executive assistant, grants coordinator, communications for the City of Fremont.

The current elevator at the Fremont Municipal Building is too narrow to fit under ADA compliance. The upgrades will allow for a wider opening to the elevator, as well as easier access to the building and parking.

The project is funded in part by a $450,000 Community Development Block Grant. The total cost of the project is estimated at $916,821.

Mitchell said there aren’t any other delays expected for the project.

“We are not anticipating any further delays, but everything is kind of unknown at this point,” she said. “If we’re able to stay on our trajectory will depend on the supply chain and labor force that’s available.”

Once the project is completed, Mitchell said it will provide further accessibility to the people of Fremont as they make use of the services offered at the municipal building.

“There are many reasons why a citizen of Fremont may come to this facility,” she said. “There’s the Department of Utilities, city administration, parks and recreation, the building department and the planning department. To be able to have it accessible for everybody so that everybody can come to receive the services that this building has to offer is important.”

