Elkhorn Days returning with five full days of festivities

After a year delay due to COVID-19, Elkhorn Days is returning full force with events all through this weekend.
“It’s all outdoors, and we do have handwashing stations and things like that if they want to use them,” said Paula Mills, chairperson of the Elkhorn Days Committee. “But we are just excited that everybody, the families can get out, the kids can have fun and just attend all our events.”
This year’s Elkhorn Days will start Wednesday and go until Sunday. On Wednesday, the festival will feature Coffee and Connections at Main Street Gallery, winetasting at Fala’s Bistro and Cellar and a free movie showing of “Happy Gilmore” at 9 p.m.
“It’s the 25th anniversary for the movie, and that is right downtown Elkhorn on the empty lot that people can just bring their chairs and sit and enjoy,” Mills said.
The West O Chamber will host its Beer and Wingfest from 5-9 p.m., Thursday featuring 12 stations and two bands, while Shevy’s Sports Bar will host a concert featuring Omaha band Lemon Fresh Day at 7 p.m. Friday.
Hot-air balloon rides will also be available Friday night, as well as a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
“We’re going to be shooting them right off from close to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park so people can be downtown and see it or they can sit in the park and watch the fireworks,” Mills said.
Saturday will see Elkhorn Days’ biggest events, including the parade at 10:30 a.m., downtown booths from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Family Fun Fest from noon to 4 p.m. at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
The 11th annual Rumble at the Ridge also will take place Saturday, which includes bull riding along with mutton busting for children.
Eklhorn Days will finish Sunday with a fundraiser for the Elkhorn Athletic Association at Elkhorn High School and Lord of Life Lutheran Church’s Family Fun Fest.
Having had to reschedule and cancel last year’s event twice, Mills said she’s excited to finally have Elkhorn Days back in the community.
“Everybody I’ve talked to is so excited that we are having it, that they can get out there with their families and enjoy it,” she said. “I think they want to get back to a normal life, the things that we used to do.”
To find more information on Elkhorn Days and a full schedule of the events, visit elkhorndays.com.
“Everybody come on out and enjoy it,” Mills said. “We are there for them, for the community to bring us all together and just have a lot of fun.”