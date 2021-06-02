Elkhorn Days returning with five full days of festivities

After a year delay due to COVID-19, Elkhorn Days is returning full force with events all through this weekend.

“It’s all outdoors, and we do have handwashing stations and things like that if they want to use them,” said Paula Mills, chairperson of the Elkhorn Days Committee. “But we are just excited that everybody, the families can get out, the kids can have fun and just attend all our events.”

This year’s Elkhorn Days will start Wednesday and go until Sunday. On Wednesday, the festival will feature Coffee and Connections at Main Street Gallery, winetasting at Fala’s Bistro and Cellar and a free movie showing of “Happy Gilmore” at 9 p.m.

“It’s the 25th anniversary for the movie, and that is right downtown Elkhorn on the empty lot that people can just bring their chairs and sit and enjoy,” Mills said.

The West O Chamber will host its Beer and Wingfest from 5-9 p.m., Thursday featuring 12 stations and two bands, while Shevy’s Sports Bar will host a concert featuring Omaha band Lemon Fresh Day at 7 p.m. Friday.

Hot-air balloon rides will also be available Friday night, as well as a fireworks show at 10 p.m.