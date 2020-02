The Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club will be hosting its 41st annual gun show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Christensen Field in Fremont.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be over 250 vendor tables. All federal, state or local laws will be enforced. No illegal or loaded weapons will be allowed.

Food will be available at the show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0