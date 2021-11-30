Elvis Tribute Artist coming to Fremont Opera House

Audience members jumped to their feet and applauded as Joseph Hall belted out the lyrics to “Hound Dog.”

It happened on “America’s Got Talent” in 2008.

The Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) would make six TV appearances viewed by more than 90 million people, placing as one of the Top 10 finalists on the show.

This month, Hall is coming to Fremont, where he’ll present his “Christmas Remembered” show at Fremont Opera House.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in the opera house at 541 N. Broad St. Cost is $25 per person.

Tickets are available online at fremontoperahouse.org or between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday at the Fremont Chamber of Commerce office, 128 E. Sixth St., downtown. The chamber office phone number is 402-721-2641.

Lee Meyer, FOH executive director, encourages people to get their tickets early, because she knows the concert will be sold out.

“He’s a preeminent Elvis Tribute Artist,” Meyer said. “He’s not only known in the Midwest, he’s known all over the world.”

Born in 1984, Hall has been paying tribute to the Elvis legacy since 2006. He has performed from Las Vegas to Branson, Missouri, to Wales. He’s won many awards including, the “Spirit of Elvis” Award, his website states. Hall has worked with Elvis Presley Enterprises, Legends in Concert and has been recognized as one of the top ETAs in the world.

“My goal is to capture the essence of Elvis Presley, to pay tribute to him with the utmost respect to his legacy, his music, his images and, above all else, his fans,” Hall said in a prepared statement.

Hall has performed previously at Fremont Opera House.

“We had a huge crowd,” Meyer said. “We had every chair in the house filled.”

Meyer has seen Hall perform.

“He is so charismatic and his show is so entertaining that people of all ages—whether you love Elvis Presley or not—just really enjoy this show,” Meyer said. “He just makes the people feel they are a part of it. He brings such joy to the stage.”

She notes that the Christmas show is unique.

“He doesn’t do this Christmas show everywhere. It’s a really special show he puts together this time of year and so we’re very excited to have him perform this concert in the opera house,” Meyer said.

She believes the show will get audience members in the Christmas spirit.

Those who want to wear a mask are free to do so. Masks won’t be required.

“We do sanitize the inside of the building before every event,” Meyer said.

The concert is generously sponsored by Guilliatt & Associates Financial Services and the Fremont Keno grant program, Meyer said.

Proceeds benefit the historic opera house, built in 1888. In 1975, the opera house became the first building in Fremont to join the National Registry of Historic Places.

