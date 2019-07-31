{{featured_button_text}}
Elvis impersonator

Elvis Rock ‘N’ Remember Tribute Artist will perform at the Fremont Eagles Club Friday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m.

 Courtesy Photo

For ticket or information call 402-617-4477. The kitchen will be open and serving Salisbury Steak as the special.

