 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Emergency Preparedness Fair set for Saturday in Fremont

  • 0
Local News

An Emergency Preparedness & Self-Reliance Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints, 1160 N. Garden City Road in Fremont.

Information stations will cover a variety of subjects, including building a 72-hour emergency kit, canning, food storage, emergency heating, water storage, first aid, alternative cooking and more.

The Fremont Fire Department, Fremont Police Department, REACT, CERT, American Red Cross and Civil Air Patrol will be represented.

The fair is free to the public. For more information, email mark.peatrowsky@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News