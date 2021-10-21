Emergency Preparedness Fair set for Saturday in Fremont

An Emergency Preparedness & Self-Reliance Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints, 1160 N. Garden City Road in Fremont.
Information stations will cover a variety of subjects, including building a 72-hour emergency kit, canning, food storage, emergency heating, water storage, first aid, alternative cooking and more.
The Fremont Fire Department, Fremont Police Department, REACT, CERT, American Red Cross and Civil Air Patrol will be represented.
The fair is free to the public. For more information, email mark.peatrowsky@gmail.com.
