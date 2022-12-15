 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Emergency preparedness training classes to be offered to teens

  • 0
Local News

Dodge County is offering free emergency preparedness training classes for teens.

Teens, ages 13-18, are invited to register for free upcoming emergency preparedness training. Classes will be held over winter break, Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 28-30, at 8 a.m. at 935 S. Schnieder St. in Fremont.

Training classes will be taught using the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and ScoutReady curriculum. The training is designed to provide basic training in disaster preparedness, which increases the ability of citizens to survive until responders or other assistance arrives. Classes include Emergency Preparedness Introduction, Fire and Life Safety, Disaster Medical, Light Search and Rescue, Response Organization, Disaster Psychology, and Terrorism.

Register by emailing your name and phone number to emergencymanagement@dodgecountyne.gov. Registration is required as available seats fill up quickly and space is limited. Participants must fill out registration paperwork prior to attending.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New NASA photograph reveals the most volcanic places in our entire solar system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News