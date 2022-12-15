Emergency preparedness training classes to be offered to teens

Dodge County is offering free emergency preparedness training classes for teens.

Teens, ages 13-18, are invited to register for free upcoming emergency preparedness training. Classes will be held over winter break, Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 28-30, at 8 a.m. at 935 S. Schnieder St. in Fremont.

Training classes will be taught using the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and ScoutReady curriculum. The training is designed to provide basic training in disaster preparedness, which increases the ability of citizens to survive until responders or other assistance arrives. Classes include Emergency Preparedness Introduction, Fire and Life Safety, Disaster Medical, Light Search and Rescue, Response Organization, Disaster Psychology, and Terrorism.

Register by emailing your name and phone number to emergencymanagement@dodgecountyne.gov. Registration is required as available seats fill up quickly and space is limited. Participants must fill out registration paperwork prior to attending.