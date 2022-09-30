Emergency repair set for Monday on Clarkson Street

Due to an emergency repair, Clarkson Street in Fremont will be temporarily closed from 16th Street to 17th Street beginning Monday, Oct. 3.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today