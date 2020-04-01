England-Biggs: Accessing Keene during the pandemic

As many of you know, Keene Memorial Library has been closed to the public since Saturday March 7. During the last few weeks, it feels like we’ve cleaned the library from top to bottom, including all returned materials. Our Book Drop off of 11th Street remains open for those returns 24/7.
We started a Curbside Pickup service on Thursday, March 19 and it has proven to be a real benefit to folks who are at home with virtual learners or voracious readers. It’s a simple process – call the library at 402-727-2694 or go online to our website (fremontne.gov/library) to place your holds. We run the pull list for these materials on the hour at a minimum, so it doesn’t take long before your holds are ready. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There’s a protocol for picking up your materials:
Drive/walk/ride up to the library’s east/main entrance.
Place your ID or library card face/barcode up on the small table outside the doors.
Call us again to let us know you’re here (or knock on the door if you don’t have a cell phone).
Step back a few feet and wait for a staff member to place the bag of materials on the small table.
That’s it! You collect your materials and your ID or library card and go home to enjoy.
But that’s not all we’re doing to support our patrons – we have five databases of free e-books and e-audiobooks from TumbleBooks – check out our Kids’ Room for descriptions and the links. Our regular databases (such as OverDrive, RBDigital, Freegal music, MyHeritage, MedLine Plus, Funk & Wagnall’s New Encyclopedia, Mango Languages, and many more) continue to be available from the eLibrary link. If prompted to log in, just enter your library barcode (found on your library card) and PIN number (usually the last 4 digits of your phone number on file).
We know this is a stressful time for many. At Keene, we are looking for ways to support your information, education and entertainment needs. If you have suggestions or questions, reach out to us via email (library.info@fremontne.gov), phone (402-727-2694) or chat from our webpage (fremontne.gov/library) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.
Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian at Keene Memorial Library.
