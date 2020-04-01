England-Biggs: Accessing Keene during the pandemic

As many of you know, Keene Memorial Library has been closed to the public since Saturday March 7. During the last few weeks, it feels like we’ve cleaned the library from top to bottom, including all returned materials. Our Book Drop off of 11th Street remains open for those returns 24/7.

We started a Curbside Pickup service on Thursday, March 19 and it has proven to be a real benefit to folks who are at home with virtual learners or voracious readers. It’s a simple process – call the library at 402-727-2694 or go online to our website (fremontne.gov/library) to place your holds. We run the pull list for these materials on the hour at a minimum, so it doesn’t take long before your holds are ready. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There’s a protocol for picking up your materials:

Drive/walk/ride up to the library’s east/main entrance.

Place your ID or library card face/barcode up on the small table outside the doors.

Call us again to let us know you’re here (or knock on the door if you don’t have a cell phone).

Step back a few feet and wait for a staff member to place the bag of materials on the small table.