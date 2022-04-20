England-Biggs: Activities at the library this weekend

Hello again, and welcome to… spring (?)

It certainly has been a different April than I was hoping for. Maybe the temperatures during the weekend will be more along the lines of my expectations. I was looking forward to putting my winter coat in the attic, but it’s still by the front door for now.

Also by my front door is the activity calendar for Keene Memorial Library.

We have activities for both kids and adults planned throughout each month. If you don’t have one, you can check out our website (fremontne.gov/library) to download your very own copy or stop by and ask at the desk.

This Friday is another edition of the ever-popular Storytime. The theme this week is all about sheep. Those wooly, lovable farm animals are so cute and fluffy in illustrations, and often get up to some fun hijinks. Kids can create their own pasture full of these adorable animals with the craft afterward.

Saturday it’s time for the grown-ups to enjoy a little movie time.

We’ll be showing a 2021 film which follows a single mother raising a young man and trying to explain his past, her relationship with his father and why circumstances are the way they are. As the young man faces various struggles in life, she reads him segments of a journal his father left him before passing away on how and why he has to handle various circumstances in life. (Due to licensing restrictions we cannot mention the title but you can call for more information – 402-727-2694).

The film is rated PG-13 and stars Michael B. Jordan with Chanté Adams. Directed by Denzel Washington, you may get a little misty-eyed during this experience. The movie starts at 2:30 pm, and runs two hours and 11 minutes.

And finally, we want to welcome you at Sunday’s special event – an author presentation and book signing by Jonis Agee. Ms. Agee’s “The Bones of Paradise” was selected as the One Book One Nebraska title for 2022. It is a multigenerational family saga set in the unforgiving Nebraska Sandhills in the years following the massacre at Wounded Knee — an ambitious tale of history, vengeance, race, guilt, betrayal, family, and belonging, filled with a vivid cast of characters shaped by violence, love, and a desperate loyalty to the land.

Since the library is normally closed on Sunday, doors will open at 1:30 p.m.; Ms. Agee will speak at 2 p.m. There will be time for some Q&A/book signing followed by a brief Friends of the Library Annual Meeting.

This event is free and open to the public – you do not need to be a member of the Friends to attend. Ms. Agee appears courtesy of funding from Humanities Nebraska.

Laura England-Biggs is the Director at Keene Memorial Library.

