England-Biggs: Back in business

We’re back! After closing to the public Aug., 1, we officially opened the temporary library with a little fanfare at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. About 15 guests were anxiously waiting to come see the way we managed to create a library space within the Fremont City Auditorium, located at 925 N. Broad St.

What all goes into a project of this size and scope? Hard work, perseverance and a little humor. First, the librarians had to decide what to take with us to the auditorium. They identified those items on various lists, then staff worked to pack up the collections that “made the cut.” Finally, we packed up the rest of the library to go into storage.

We engaged a moving company to help us get things from one place to another in two phases (auditorium and storage). They were anticipating a 5-6 day move; we were completed in about 3 and a half days. It surprised everyone!

Our movers were great about getting about half of our shelves and materials moved over to the auditorium. Library staff worked really hard behind the scenes for a couple of weeks to get us set up so you could discover your next great read/listen/view.

In addition to setting up the parts of the library you can see, we had to reorganize all the staff offices/work areas in the two meeting rooms at the auditorium. Some of us still have a box or two to unpack (read: yours truly) but overall, these hard-working folks have made the transition and are back at their tasks without a hitch.

Thanks to a lot of hard work from departments around the City, we were able to empty the Keene Memorial Library building on time for the contractors to move in this week. Without the assistance of the Warehouse, Park & Recreation, IT, and Streets departments, this part of the expansion project would not have been possible. We would also like to thank the Park & Recreation Board for their assistance in providing us with a place to go during construction.

We have six internet computers and printing available for the public thanks to a lot of hours put in by the IT department. You can use your library card to log in as before; if you don’t have a library card, please ask for a guest pass at the Circulation Desk – which is located at the north (far) end of the “library” space.

Keene Memorial Library hours are: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Our phone number is 402-727-2694 and you can reach us by email at library.info@fremontne.gov. We are currently housed at the Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St.