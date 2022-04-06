England-Biggs: Back to business

I know it’s been a few weeks since you’ve heard from me. Things got busy and life happened.

I’m sure you can relate.

Then I was gone a week for a conference (Public Library Association Biannual Conference in Portland, Oregon). I attended sessions on timely topics in library-land, met new people, heard some great keynote speakers, and reconnected with friends from other libraries.

I found out that we’re not alone in some of our challenges, and learned some new ways to approach services and programs to be more inclusive. While I enjoyed my time away and learned a lot, I am so glad to be home in Fremont where I belong!

The day after I returned home from Portland was also the last day of the Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale.

I brought (read: dragged) my husband along to help with the clean-up process Sunday afternoon. Just based on the hard work I saw going on that day, I know there are scores of folks to thank for their dedication and efforts to bring this event back after a two-year pause.

Final figures will be shared at the Friends Annual Meeting Sunday, April 24, following a presentation by Nebraska author Jonis Agee (her Bones of Paradise was selected as the One Book, One Nebraska title for 202). The 2 p.m. author presentation is open to the public, and is sponsored by the Friends of Keene Memorial Library and Humanities Nebraska.

One of the books I picked up in Portland is “Uncommon Quotes for Library Lovers,” put out by ALA (American Library Association) Editions.

I have been scanning through it while waiting in doctor’s offices with my dad over the past week. I think the one I like best so far is this one from Vicki Myron: “A great library doesn’t have to be big or beautiful. It doesn’t have to have the best facilities or the most efficient staff or the most users. A great library provides. It is enmeshed in the life of a community in a way that makes it indispensable.”

We’re hoping that you’ll tell us what the library can do to become indispensable to Fremont. We’re conducting a survey for our Community Needs Response Planning process (strategic planning). You can access that survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TSTBRJ7.

If you know someone who needs the survey in Spanish, the link is here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JJMCYPT.

There are questions about the community, the library and some simple demographics. It should take about 10 minutes to complete.

We are grateful to everyone who has already given us their feedback, and hope you will join them in sharing your ideas and suggestions.

Laura England-Biggs is the Director at Keene Memorial Library.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0