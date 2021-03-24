England-Biggs: Book-a-Librarian can help with nearly anything

With the rise in COVID-19 vaccination appointments being available, I saw a message on Facebook this weekend.

It mentioned that there are seniors who either don’t have access to the internet or don’t have the tech-savvy to make their own appointments.

I hopped on to comment that folks can contact the Library for a Book-a-Librarian appointment to come in and get connected.

Turns out not a lot of folks know about this program! Or that we have computers available and folks who can help with learning to use them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Book-a-Librarian is a block of 30 or 60 minutes of time where you get one-on-one assistance with whatever information need that you have.

Most of the time it’s technology-related — but not always. We help with job searching, resume creation, Kindle activation, setting up smartphones, OverDrive downloads, genealogy searching on the microfilm machine, copying documents for sharing with others, and the list goes on.

We are happy to help folks get registered to receive their Covid vaccine using the link which is available through the Methodist Fremont Health Facebook page—www.Bestcare.org/fremontCOVIDvaccine.