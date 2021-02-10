England-Biggs: Book-A-Librarian program

Did you know… I seem to start a lot of my conversations this way. But it’s true – the library offers a lot of resources that folks aren’t aware even exist. One of our recent additions is the Book-A-Librarian program.
Book-A-Librarian allows you to spend 30 or 60 minutes with a librarian whose attention is solely on you and your question/issue/concern. It might be learning to use your new Kindle or another device with OverDrive, our downloadable e-book, audiobook and e-magazine service. Sometimes it includes computer tutorials for folks whose technology skills are a little rusty. We help users learn how to operate the microfilm reader/printer technology so they can complete obituary searches and flesh out their genealogy research.
The librarians who most frequently assist with the Book-A-Librarian program are Dan (our IT specialist), Dorlissa (our cataloger who is skilled in navigating e-readers and other devices) and Elisa (our adult services librarian who is bilingual in Spanish). You can contact us at 402-727-2694 to “book” one of these folks. Or you can go to our website and submit a request from the Book-A-Librarian form (there’s a link– www.fremontne.gov/library – in the lower-left corner of the home page).
Another resource that is getting some traction is our Wifi Hotspot lending program. We have 15 Hotspots (also called Jetpacks) available to borrowers 19 and older who have a library card with no blocks. Those Jetpacks can be checked out for up to 3 weeks, and allow you to connect up to 8 devices at a time. They operate on the Verizon network and are a great resource for folks working from home, homeschooling, or looking to stream your favorite binge-watching without using your own data. Each Jetpack comes with directions for use and a charging cord in a soft-sided carrying case.
Lastly, did you know that your library is doing Storytime at 10 on Friday mornings via Zoom? You can pop in and catch Miss Sonia and Miss Keri reading stories, leading rhymes and songs related to that week’s theme. There are also themed crafts available for pickup prior to that week’s event so you can create along with the librarians. Contact us at library.info@fremontne.gov to get the link. (We don’t currently record Storytime for later sharing due to publisher restrictions.)
Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian and Interim Director at Keene Memorial Library.