England-Biggs: Book-A-Librarian program

Did you know… I seem to start a lot of my conversations this way. But it’s true – the library offers a lot of resources that folks aren’t aware even exist. One of our recent additions is the Book-A-Librarian program.

Book-A-Librarian allows you to spend 30 or 60 minutes with a librarian whose attention is solely on you and your question/issue/concern. It might be learning to use your new Kindle or another device with OverDrive, our downloadable e-book, audiobook and e-magazine service. Sometimes it includes computer tutorials for folks whose technology skills are a little rusty. We help users learn how to operate the microfilm reader/printer technology so they can complete obituary searches and flesh out their genealogy research.

The librarians who most frequently assist with the Book-A-Librarian program are Dan (our IT specialist), Dorlissa (our cataloger who is skilled in navigating e-readers and other devices) and Elisa (our adult services librarian who is bilingual in Spanish). You can contact us at 402-727-2694 to “book” one of these folks. Or you can go to our website and submit a request from the Book-A-Librarian form (there’s a link– www.fremontne.gov/library – in the lower-left corner of the home page).