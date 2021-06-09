England-Biggs: Changes are afoot at Keene

Don’t know about you, but I’m grateful that we’re slowly opening up our programming again at Keene Memorial Library. This year’s Summer Reading Program is changing from purely virtual to a hybrid with face-to-face programs on some Mondays (outdoors) and Grab & Go packets for the weekly classes.

One thing doesn’t change—you can still log your reading on Beanstack (keene.beanstack.org) and earn prizes – free books, backpacks, and pencil bags stuffed with school supplies (while they last). We’ve got grand prizes too – several Kindle Paperwhites and Amazon gift cards. All prizes are made possible courtesy of the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. Readers of all ages are encouraged to log their minutes and claim prizes.

In adult programming changes – the Novel Ideas Book Club is now meeting in-person and by Zoom in the East Building. The next meeting is Thursday, June 17 at 7 p.m. in our East Annex Building. They’re reading The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry by Rachel Joyce. In this work of humorous fiction, Harold is convinced that he must deliver a letter to an old love in order to save her. He meets various characters along the way and reminisces about his past and the people he has known. Like many of us, Harold is looking for peace and acceptance.