England-Biggs: Changes are afoot at Keene
England-Biggs: Changes are afoot at Keene

Don’t know about you, but I’m grateful that we’re slowly opening up our programming again at Keene Memorial Library. This year’s Summer Reading Program is changing from purely virtual to a hybrid with face-to-face programs on some Mondays (outdoors) and Grab & Go packets for the weekly classes.

One thing doesn’t change—you can still log your reading on Beanstack (keene.beanstack.org) and earn prizes – free books, backpacks, and pencil bags stuffed with school supplies (while they last). We’ve got grand prizes too – several Kindle Paperwhites and Amazon gift cards. All prizes are made possible courtesy of the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. Readers of all ages are encouraged to log their minutes and claim prizes.

In adult programming changes – the Novel Ideas Book Club is now meeting in-person and by Zoom in the East Building. The next meeting is Thursday, June 17 at 7 p.m. in our East Annex Building. They’re reading The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry by Rachel Joyce. In this work of humorous fiction, Harold is convinced that he must deliver a letter to an old love in order to save her. He meets various characters along the way and reminisces about his past and the people he has known. Like many of us, Harold is looking for peace and acceptance.

Our meeting rooms are both open again – which is a change from offering the smaller room only. We are processing requests on a daily basis – local non-profits and community groups can place requests from our home page (fremontne.gov/library) by clicking Reserve a Meeting Room from our Quick Links on the left column of the page.

On a personal note, my job title has changed from Youth Services Librarian to Director. It’s been an amazing few weeks with words of support and encouragement from folks in the community. I look forward to serving you for another 15 years.

Laura England-Biggs

England-Biggs

Laura England-Biggs is director at Keene Memorial Library.

