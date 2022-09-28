England-Biggs: Deciding what to buy for the library

It’s been a strange introduction to fall. After temperatures in the 90s, the weather is finally turning cooler. Last night when I drove back into town from an errand, I smelled the distinctive aroma of folks lighting up their fireplaces. I love fall and all the new things it brings – like a new fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. We always look forward to placing new orders and watching the books start to fill the displays.

A question I get a lot is “How do you decide what to buy for the library? With all the new books out there, it must be a hard job.” It’s true, there are over a million books published each year – and that doesn’t include the movies and TV shows that are issued on DVD. Clearly, it isn’t possible for us to order everything that’s released.

Suggest-a-Title is one tool we rely on to keep our shelves full of things our patrons want to read. It’s a simple form where you can ask us to order a book, movie or audiobook. You can even request downloadable titles from OverDrive/Libby. There’s a link on our website (fremontne.gov/library) or paper forms at the Circulation Desk. We do our best to fulfill these requests but sometimes it isn’t possible.

Another resource we use is curated lists from our primary vendors. These lists include recommendations from other librarians who have had the chance to read new books before they are published (known as Advanced Reader Copies or ARCs). With titles for all ages and reading levels, these suggestions can fill in the gaps when we are looking to round out our collection in areas we’re not as familiar with.

The final way we decide what to order can be a little frustrating. We occasionally have to replace items that have been damaged or lost. This happens more than we’d like, since it takes funds away from our new item purchases.

We tend to order several times a month, but it sometimes depends how many items are in the queue. When we do place an order, items can take at least a month to arrive. The materials need to be pulled from the shelves at the warehouse, processed for shelving and shipped. Sometimes it takes longer depending on publication dates or publisher availability.

Speaking of things that took a little longer – we officially and ceremonially broke ground on the Keene Memorial Library Expansion Project yesterday evening at 5 p.m. It was the culmination of a project years in the making. The voters authorized the $2 million bonds in 2018, never anticipating that it would take over 4 years to become a reality. We are so grateful to everyone who has stuck with us through the launching of the Grow With Us campaign, the historic 2019 flood, and the COVID pandemic. It’s been a long time coming and we’re looking forward to the new chapter in the Library’s future!