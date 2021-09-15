England-Biggs: Dessert in the Stacks a success

On Sunday, Sept. 12, Friends of Keene Memorial Library brought back a popular event from the past — Dessert in the Stacks.
More than 30 people turned out to enjoy special treats prepared by Simmer Down and sponsored by Yankee Peddler. New Friends members who registered that afternoon were entered into a raffle for a Kindle Paperwhite; the winner was Mary Lou Carlson. All attendees were entered into a raffle for a fall basket designed by Siffring Landscaping and that winner was Dave Heineman.
Jessica Heineman emceed the event, which took place from 2-4 p.m. Midland University’s a cappella group, the Clef Dwellers, performed upbeat contemporary songs for the appreciative audience.
Keene Memorial Library board member and Steering Committee member Linda McClain joined me to share an update on the Library Expansion Project. Each shared some of the reasons the expansion is needed (supporting workforce development and those without access to the internet at home; creating separate areas for peer groups to gather and explore the library).
I updated the crowd on the fundraising totals as of Friday, Sept. 10 ($5,287,750.81 committed) which includes the $2 million bonds approved by the voters of Fremont in May 2018. I also shared some of the features which will be included in the expansion (ADA updates, expanded meeting room to serve local nonprofits and support groups, separate activity room for children’s programming).
Friends presented its annual Faith Perry Award, which is given to an individual or group who exemplifies the spirit of volunteerism and support to the library community and the Friends.
This year, the recipient was the Keene Memorial Library Staff for their dedication to serving Fremont and the surrounding area during the pandemic.
Even though the library was closed for four months, the staff came to the aid of readers through the use of Curbside Pickup service, something patrons of the library have said was a life-saver during the height of the COVID-19 shut-down period.
Members of the staff on hand to receive the award were visibly moved by the award.
Readers who want to learn more about the Friends group can visit their webpage (fokml.org). Membership forms are available at the library, and dues are $10 per year for regular membership. Additional levels are available. To learn more about the expansion project, visit kmlexpansion.com.
Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian and Interim Director at Keene Memorial Library.