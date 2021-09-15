England-Biggs: Dessert in the Stacks a success

Friends presented its annual Faith Perry Award, which is given to an individual or group who exemplifies the spirit of volunteerism and support to the library community and the Friends.

This year, the recipient was the Keene Memorial Library Staff for their dedication to serving Fremont and the surrounding area during the pandemic.

Even though the library was closed for four months, the staff came to the aid of readers through the use of Curbside Pickup service, something patrons of the library have said was a life-saver during the height of the COVID-19 shut-down period.

Members of the staff on hand to receive the award were visibly moved by the award.

Readers who want to learn more about the Friends group can visit their webpage (fokml.org). Membership forms are available at the library, and dues are $10 per year for regular membership. Additional levels are available. To learn more about the expansion project, visit kmlexpansion.com.

Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian and Interim Director at Keene Memorial Library.

