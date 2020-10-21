England-Biggs: Expansion project continues

The city and the library started our new fiscal year this month (October 2020). In addition to the usual library expenditures (purchasing new materials, renewing online resources, etc.), we recently entered into an agreement with Tetrad Property Group to serve as an “Owner’s Rep” for the expansion project.

What is an Owner’s Rep? As library leaders looked into the option for our library’s renovation, I had to ask myself the same question. An Owner’s Rep serves as a project manager, overseeing the details of finalizing the architect’s drawings, hiring the contractors and following the construction through to the ending punch list and warranty work. They shepherd the project through various deadlines and phases, and let the library director be a librarian.

