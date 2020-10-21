England-Biggs: Expansion project continues

The city and the library started our new fiscal year this month (October 2020). In addition to the usual library expenditures (purchasing new materials, renewing online resources, etc.), we recently entered into an agreement with Tetrad Property Group to serve as an “Owner’s Rep” for the expansion project.
What is an Owner’s Rep? As library leaders looked into the option for our library’s renovation, I had to ask myself the same question. An Owner’s Rep serves as a project manager, overseeing the details of finalizing the architect’s drawings, hiring the contractors and following the construction through to the ending punch list and warranty work. They shepherd the project through various deadlines and phases, and let the library director be a librarian.
Earlier this year, we learned that many projects involving non-profit and city entities use Owner’s Reps. We reached out to Jessica Chamberlain. She is the director at the Norfolk Public Library, and we wanted her input on hiring an Owner’s Rep. Norfolk recently completed a renovation and expansion almost the same size as our planned project, but did not hire an Owner’s Rep. Jessica highly recommended hiring an Owner’s Rep, as it cost her hours of meetings and dealing with contractors on issues that were outside her scope of practice. In other words, guidance on the minute details and decisions needed for the construction project is valuable to maintain the proper budget, timeline and final product.
With the support of the city administration, we look forward to the next phase of the expansion project getting underway shortly. The two houses that share the block with the library are scheduled to be taken down by early November. Updated architect’s renderings will be forthcoming along with a reconfigured budget. We are planning for public input opportunities as well, where the general public can help drive the direction we are heading.
Our blog (kmlexpansion.wordpress.com) will be updated over the coming months as we get further into the expansion project. If you have any questions or concerns, you can reach out to us at keeneexpansion@gmail.com or call 402-727-2694 and ask for me (Laura England-Biggs).
Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian at Keene Memorial Library. She is temporarily filling in for Director Tina Walker.
