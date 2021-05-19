England-Biggs: FABG and Summer Updates from the Library

The Friends of Keene Memorial Library and I were overwhelmed with the support from you, Fremont, during the recent Fremont Area Big Give on May 4. Our original goal was to raise $2,500 for the Keene Memorial Library Expansion Project. It was a stretch goal for us. An anonymous donor said they would match whatever we raised up to that amount. Great news for us, we thought we were on our way to a successful campaign.

That same donor then doubled their match offer during the early giving period, when we were almost at the goal. Okay, so now we’re talking a $10,000 goal when combined with the match. Still an amazing leap from previous years but we figured we could get there.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The day of the Big Give came and the numbers kept climbing. We made our revised goal and still you gave generously. The Friends ended up third on the leaderboard with over $24,000 raised by 123 donations from 86 unique donors. Thank you doesn’t seem like enough to say, but it’s heartfelt from all of us at the Friends and the Library.