England-Biggs: FABG and Summer Updates from the Library

The Friends of Keene Memorial Library and I were overwhelmed with the support from you, Fremont, during the recent Fremont Area Big Give on May 4. Our original goal was to raise $2,500 for the Keene Memorial Library Expansion Project. It was a stretch goal for us. An anonymous donor said they would match whatever we raised up to that amount. Great news for us, we thought we were on our way to a successful campaign.
That same donor then doubled their match offer during the early giving period, when we were almost at the goal. Okay, so now we’re talking a $10,000 goal when combined with the match. Still an amazing leap from previous years but we figured we could get there.
The day of the Big Give came and the numbers kept climbing. We made our revised goal and still you gave generously. The Friends ended up third on the leaderboard with over $24,000 raised by 123 donations from 86 unique donors. Thank you doesn’t seem like enough to say, but it’s heartfelt from all of us at the Friends and the Library.
If you missed out on the Big Give, we’re embarking on another fundraising venture that anyone can help with starting June 1. It’s the Corporate Reading Challenge. We are asking our supporters to log 150,000 minutes of reading during the month of June in Beanstack, our Summer Reading Program software. We’re also asking over 100 local business partners to consider sponsoring those reading minutes so we can raise at least $150,000 for the Expansion Project. We got our first commitment of $1,000 just last night!
For those of you who are wondering, we are also doing our regular Summer Reading Program challenge. You simply log into Beanstack (http://keene.beanstack.org) and register for both challenges if you choose. Then log your reading minutes once using the website or the app (available for both Android or iPhone). The software will record it in both places, and you’ll continue to earn prizes along with helping raise money for the Expansion. If you’re not a fan of technology, we do offer paper logs for you to log minutes read. Bring them in before June 30 and we’ll log the minutes for you.
Confused? Contact us at the library to ask for help. That’s what we’re here for!
Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian and Interim Director at Keene Memorial Library.