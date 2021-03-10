England-Biggs: Free Weekend Entertainment Courtesy of Your Library

This weekend, I borrowed the Durham Museum Library Pass from our Library. We’ve been wanting to check out “GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World” exhibit and it seemed like a good time to try out the new Library Pass program.

Well, I am happy to report that the program worked like a charm and the exhibit was even cooler than we expected.

There are more than 70 instruments on display, including electronic and acoustic guitars, lutes, a mandolin and even a balalaika. (What’s a balalaika? Go to the Durham and find out!)

There’s a 43-foot long playable electric guitar. There are interactive displays for the kids. You can even watch a three-minute-long video featuring the physics behind Rock Guitar from an expert with a Ph. D. in the subject!

To visit Durham Museum, you need to call them at 402-444-5071. Tell them you are hoping to visit using the Keene Memorial Library museum pass program, and they will work with you to schedule a time. You’ll get an email with your ticket numbers; bring that email with you either in printed form or on your smartphone so they can enter those numbers in their system. Then wander the museum and enjoy!