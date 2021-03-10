England-Biggs: Free Weekend Entertainment Courtesy of Your Library

This weekend, I borrowed the Durham Museum Library Pass from our Library. We’ve been wanting to check out “GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World” exhibit and it seemed like a good time to try out the new Library Pass program.
Well, I am happy to report that the program worked like a charm and the exhibit was even cooler than we expected.
There are more than 70 instruments on display, including electronic and acoustic guitars, lutes, a mandolin and even a balalaika. (What’s a balalaika? Go to the Durham and find out!)
There’s a 43-foot long playable electric guitar. There are interactive displays for the kids. You can even watch a three-minute-long video featuring the physics behind Rock Guitar from an expert with a Ph. D. in the subject!
To visit Durham Museum, you need to call them at 402-444-5071. Tell them you are hoping to visit using the Keene Memorial Library museum pass program, and they will work with you to schedule a time. You’ll get an email with your ticket numbers; bring that email with you either in printed form or on your smartphone so they can enter those numbers in their system. Then wander the museum and enjoy!
To reserve the Library Pass, you can call the library at 402-727-2694 or visit our online catalog (www.fremontne.gov/library) and search for Durham Museum. Login to the web page and place your hold using your library card & PIN number, and we’ll notify you when it is ready to pick up.
Other free entertainment you can take advantage of includes our DVD and CD collections, digital downloads through Freegal and OverDrive, and yes, even print books. All this is available to you with the most important card in your wallet – your library card.
Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian and Interim Director at Keene Memorial Library.