Thursday, May 23 we will kick off the 2019 Summer Reading Program with our annual party in John C. Fremont Park. Held in conjunction with Parks & Rec, the event runs from 2-4 p.m. and will feature a bounce house (weather permitting), face painting, games, and snacks.
This year’s SRP theme is A Universe of Stories, and we’ve got a lot of fun activities planned around a space theme. Our Monday programs will be held at the library this year (since the City Auditorium is undergoing renovations). Each week features four shows (10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.). The Monday program roster includes:
- Jeff Quinn, Magician (June 3)
- Wildlife Encounters (June 10)
- SAC Museum – Under Pressure demonstration (June 17)
- Dr. Oxygen, Scientist (June 24)
- Dino O’Dell, Singer/Songwriter (July 1)
Our staff puts together weekly classes for different age groups as well. Check out this year’s offerings:
- “Universe of Stories” for ages 2-6 at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, June 4-July 2
- “Art and the Cosmos” for teens from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, June 4-July 2
- “Susan’s Space” for ages 6-12 at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 6-27
- “Train Like an Astronaut” for ages 6-12 at 1:30 p.m. on Fridays, June 7-July 5.
Pre-registration for all our programs and classes is required this year. To register, visit our calendar at fremontne.evanced.info/signup and click on the date/time for the program you want. Registration opens one week in advance. Please note that we do appreciate adult supervision for kids under 11.
We also have our reading for prizes program through Beanstack again. For every 105 minutes (15 minutes a day x 7 days), kids can earn a prize off the prize cart. Grand prizes will be available for kids and adults who complete the program (reading 945 minutes or more). All prizes are courtesy of our wonderful Friends of Keene Memorial Library who funded the books, school supplies (new this year) and grand prizes (like a Kindle Fire for the adults and an iPad with Osmo Creative for the kids). We have also received generous donations from local family favorites like the Durham Museum, Lauritzen Gardens and Lincoln Children’s Museum. To register to read for prizes, visit keene.beanstack.org.
Stop by and see us, ask for a flyer and get the kids signed up for all aspects of Summer Reading. And remember, help is available at the library!